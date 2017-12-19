Navy Updates Cleanup Plan For Toxic Grumman Plant

On Long Island, the Navy has updated its plan to clean up a contaminated parcel of land near the former Grumman plant in Bethpage.

The four-and-a-half acre site was used for drum storage of chemicals including PCBs and other carcinogens.

The plan to remove soil contamination will also treat “soil vapors” that could affect air quality in the neighborhood.

The Navy says the cleanup could take 30 years, at a cost of $30 million.

From the 1930s into the 1990s, the Navy built and tested jet aircraft at the former Grumman Plant.