New Haven Wife, Mother Reacts To Trump's Immigration Orders

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders this week that look to bolster Immigration and Customs Enforcement – the department that leads deportations. Itzel Cabrera of New Haven is worried her family will be separated.

Cabrera is an American citizen with a 2-year-old child. She’s expecting a second with her husband, who’s undocumented.

If Cabrera were to petition for her husband’s green card under current law, he would have to leave the country for nearly a decade. She says she has a message for Trump.

“Would he want to be away from his family for 10 years? I would like him to put himself in my shoes. Why would you want to break up somebody else’s family, and you have the right to have your family united?”

Cabrera says there has to be a better way to secure the country than to separate families like hers.

Trump’s executive order on immigration looks to pull funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” like New Haven. Those cities do not detain or deport undocumented residents.