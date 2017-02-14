New York Comptroller To Investigate Long Island Mall Tax Deal

By 32 minutes ago
  • New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
    New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
    Mike Groll / AP

Residents of the Long Island village of Valley Stream want to know if their school taxes went up because of a deal the Town of Hempstead gave the Green Acres Mall. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says he will investigate both the deal and the local school district.

The Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency granted the mall’s owners what’s known as a PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, worth $14 million for the mall’s renovation in 2014.

The deal resulted in a hike of about $750 for property tax bills in Valley Stream.

DiNapoli says he will audit the deal between the IDA and the mall, as well as the budgeting practices of Valley Stream School District 30. Macerich, the mall’s owner, says budgeting by the school district led to the tax hike.

The school district says they were never told how much money they would lose because of the PILOT. The IDA denies that.

Tags: 
Long Island
Valley Stream
Hempstead
Thomas DiNapoli

Related Content

Hempstead IDA Members Resign Over Tax Controversy

By JD Allen Nov 15, 2016
Courtesy of Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency

Six out of seven members of the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency resigned this week after they were criticized for granting millions of dollars in tax breaks to the owners of the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, Long Island.  

Hempstead To Vote On Removal Of Town IDA Members

By JD Allen Nov 3, 2016
Courtesy of Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency

The Hempstead Town Board on Long Island will vote to remove the members of its Industrial Development Agency later this month. This comes after the board granted millions of dollars in tax breaks to the owners of the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream. As a result, property taxes for homeowners have increased by hundreds of dollars.