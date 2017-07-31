New York Issues Proposal Requests For Belmont Park Development

New York State has issued a request for proposals to develop the land surrounding Belmont Park. It is expected that the New York Islanders will submit a proposal to build a hockey arena.

The RFP gives developers less than two months to place a bid to develop the 43 acres neighboring the race track.

The bids must provide entertainment, sports, retail or hotel space, and may not include housing, casinos, or simulcast wagering.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said earlier that the Islanders want to build a new arena at Belmont.

The Islanders are considering opting out of their 25-year lease with the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The New York Racing Association has plans to upgrade the existing race track independent of any future development.