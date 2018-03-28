New York To Lead Multi-State Lawsuit Over Census Citizenship Question

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says he will lead a multi-state lawsuit against the Trump administration for adding a question on citizenship to the 2020 Census.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced the change Monday night, saying that it’s a way to enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, and would protect minorities.

Schneiderman, in a video released announcing the suit, disagrees.

“This would scare people away from the census. We know it would result in undercounts. It would result in injustice. It’s unconstitutional, it’s unlawful, and it’s just plain unfair. So I’ll be in court, with a multi-state coalition of colleagues from around the country, to stop this.”

California has also announced it will sue.

Schneiderman says this will hit New York hard, as it threatens federal funding and fair representation in Congress and in the Electoral College.