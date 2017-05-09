New York Senate Passes Anti-Gang Legislation

By Jessica Opatich 1 hour ago
  • New York state senators applaud a group visiting from the Queens borough of New York seated in the gallery during a legislative session in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol on Monday in Albany, N.Y.
    Hans Pennink / AP

As politicians and elected officials debate how to end the gang violence that’s rattled Long Island, the New York State Senate has passed a bill to fight gang activity with what it calls a “holistic” approach.

The bill includes measures to lengthen prison terms for felonies committed during gang activity, create a gang-prevention curriculum in schools and provide funding for non-profit community outreach to stop gang recruitment.

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said neighborhoods hit hard by gang violence, like those on Long Island, “need better resources to help eliminate gangs.”

The bill also legally defines criminal street gangs for the first time in New York’s penal statutes. It says a “criminal street gang” is “two or more individuals identified by a common name, sign, dress, symbols, tattoos or other markings” that engage in a “pattern of criminal street gang activity.”

This gives prosecutors more option when charging alleged gang members.

