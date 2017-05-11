New York State Renaming 'Common Core'

By Ronny Reyes 3 hours ago
  • Renee Pascoe works in her seventh grade accelerated math class in East Greenbush, N.Y.
    Renee Pascoe works in her seventh grade accelerated math class in East Greenbush, N.Y.
    Mike Groll / AP

Amid continued public protest, the New York Board of Regents has dropped the name Common Core and replaced it with Next Generation Learning Standards.

The new system comes with the slogan, Aim High, as state education officials try to revamp the standardized math and English exams.

But Long Island Opt-Out Leader Jeanette Deutermann doubts the state will make many changes. She says New York needs major revisions to its standardized test system.  

“Will we use these standards in a supportive, diagnostic, informative way within the classroom or, again, is this going to part of this test and punish system that we’ve been living under?”

The Board of Regents will continue to announce changes to standards throughout May.

Tags: 
Long Island
New York
Common Core
Testing
Public Education
Opt Out

Related Content

Education Commissioner Issues Progress Reports On New Standards As Boycott Of Exams Continues

By May 3, 2017
Mike Groll / AP

New York State’s education commissioner said Tuesday that new state-specific learning standards will offer several improvements over the controversial Common Core standards.

Up To 50 Percent Of L.I. Students May Opt Out Of Common Core Testing

By Demi Guo May 1, 2017
Christine Armario / AP

Up to half of Long Island public school students could opt out of math exams this week, in what has become an annual protest by parents against Common Core testing.