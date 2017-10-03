New Yorkers Come Through For Puerto Rico

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says donations to the Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico have been overwhelmingly generous.

“If you’re a born and raised New Yorker, like I am, you grew up with the Puerto Rican community, you grew up in their homes, they’re your friends, they’re your family. It is personal and that’s why you see the dramatic response from the state, which is continuing today.”

New Yorkers across the state have donated more than 100,000 bottles of water, personal hygiene products and other items to Puerto Rico.

Cuomo says medical professionals and state personnel have been sent to the island, in addition to “…over 60 National Guard soldiers, 70 Port Authority personnel to help them get the airports up and running and the shipping ports operational, 50 troopers to supplement police activity, 20 engineers in power grid reconstruction.”

Cuomo says he also plans to send 125 National Guard engineers in the next few days to help with the reconstruction of roads and bridges.

The latest shipment of supplies was sent out Tuesday morning.