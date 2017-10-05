Newtown Action Alliance Holds Vigil For Las Vegas Victims

A Connecticut-based advocacy group formed after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School held a rally Wednesday night in Newtown for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The rally was outside the National Shooting Sports Foundation, one of the nation’s largest firearms trade groups, which is a few miles away from the school where 20 children and six educators were killed in 2012.

Po Murray, with the gun control advocacy group Newtown Action Alliance, says, “It’s heartbreaking, and it opens a lot of wounds. This can be prevented. We can have less mass shootings if we pass sensible gun laws.”

The group previously held a vigil and rally outside the foundation's headquarters after the mass shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub.