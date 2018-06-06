Related Program: 
All Things Considered

'No More Nukes' Carries Different Meanings For U.S. And North Korea

By 17 minutes ago
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un views the Hwasong-15 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. The missile is believed to be capable of reaching the continental United States.
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un views the Hwasong-15 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. The missile is believed to be capable of reaching the continental United States.
    KCNA via Reuters
Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.