With No State Budget, Social Service Agencies Forced To Cut Programs

Connecticut has not had a budget since July 1. Since then, Governor Dannel Malloy has been in charge of state spending by executive authority. This has meant a cut in funding to a number of social agencies, including those that provide assistance to people with disabilities.

Shelton resident Gil Kellersman’s daughter, Lisa, is 43-years-old. She has been receiving services from the Kennedy Center, which help make it possible for Lisa to work under supervision at local businesses. Gil says that Lisa is currently not working because day programs across Connecticut have been shut down.

“You know, there's anxiety because she's never expected this before and gone through this, and they offer her a very structured environment so she knows, obviously, Monday through Friday. I mean they only actually have a couple of holidays off during the year so almost every day she goes to work.”

Steve Smith is a former board member of the Kennedy Center. His daughter also receives services there. Smith says the cuts will be disastrous for his family.

“We've had a number of different cuts. 10 percent that's included in the current, I can't really call it a budget, it's a non-budget, it's whatever the state is operating under now, puts more pain on the backs of the families that require these services because they depend on the Kennedy Center to provide services to their loved ones. ”

Governor Malloy has said it’s likely that lawmakers won’t reach a budget agreement before October.