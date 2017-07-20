Norwalk Mother Deported To Guatemala, Despite Blumenthal Intervention

Nury Chavarria of Norwalk is headed back to Guatemala after 24 years in the U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., says his plea to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt the deportation of the Guatemalan mother of four U.S.-born children was denied.

Blumenthal spoke to ICE officials on Wednesday on Chavarria’s behalf. He said even though she has no criminal record, ICE refused her stay.

“Their reasoning for this decision is arbitrary and irrational: that she was given a deportation order decades ago and failed to properly contest it. But she was denied adequate legal services and they should recognize, she needs asylum.”

Blumenthal said Chavarria was denied asylum from violence and economic struggle in Guatemala. ICE had allowed her to stay in the U.S. under Obama-era immigration policy that aimed to deport felons, not families. But that policy has changed.

“My heart breaks for Nury and her four United States citizen children. It’s a family that will be torn apart, likely, due to the cold and callous decision by the Trump administration to remove all reason and rationality from its immigration enforcement priority.”

Chavarria lived in the U.S. for 24 years and checked in with ICE regularly. She has worked as a housekeeper, paid taxes and supported her four children, including a 21-year-old son with cerebral palsy and a 9-year-old daughter.

Chavarria said in a recent interview that she was not sure who could become guardians of her children if she were to leave them in the U.S.