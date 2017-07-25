NTSB: Driver Error To Blame In 2015 Metro-North Train Wreck

On Tuesday the National Transportation Safety Board found a motorist’s error was the main factor in the 2015 Metro-North train crash that killed six people near Valhalla, New York. They also found a poorly designed third rail contributed to the damage.

The board found the woman who drove her car onto the tracks despite warning signs bore the largest responsibility for the crash. Chair Robert Sumwalt said in accidents at railroad crossings, the most important factors are the decisions of everyday drivers.

“Any such crossing, in any town, is potentially the site of a future tragedy. The ultimate risk is in the hands of the driver, because the next train is always coming.”

Sumwalt said it wasn’t clear why the woman stopped on the tracks. He speculated she may not have realized where she was.

As the train hit the SUV, about 340 feet of electrified rail was pulled up from the ground, penetrating the SUV’s fuel tank and then slicing into the train. The board found that contributed to the damage and to the loss of life. They suggested the MTA take another look at the third rail’s design.