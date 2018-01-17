NYS Senator Brooks: Rideshare Fees Should Fund Mass Transit

A Long Island lawmaker wants to use fees from rideshare apps like Uber to find public transportation.

State Senator John Brooks, D-Massapequa, says the current 4 percent fee that goes to the state general fund could be put to better use to support local transit. He says the bill would generate $24 million for use across the state.

The Long Island Rail Road and Nassau and Suffolk bus systems have struggled with growing construction and maintenance costs in recent years.

Brooks says he plans to introduce the bill this week.