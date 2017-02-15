Protestors Take Aim At GOP Rep. Zeldin, Say He's ‘Missing In Action’

On Long Island protesters gathered in Patchogue on Tuesday to voice concerns about Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin cancelling public appearances and his support for President Donald Trump’s policies.

“Show me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.”

Around 40 people chanted and held signs to express their discontent outside of Representative Zeldin’s Patchogue office.

Dianne Fremont says it was important to be here.

“He’s kind of missing in action. He’s one of our congressmen that are missing and I’m here to ask him for a date. I think he’s afraid of us, you know because I’d be afraid of us women too.”

Zeldin’s spokesperson, Jennifer DiSiena, accused liberal obstructionists of disrupting public events for political theater. She says that the Congressman has mobile office hours where constituents can sit down for a one-on-one meeting without needing an appointment.