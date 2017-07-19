Pump For Good: Gas Station Helps Fund Cancer Research

The first gas station in the nation dedicated to help fund cancer research has opened in Freeport, Long Island.

GivnGo will give a penny from every gallon of gas pumped to PinkTie, a Long Island cancer awareness group.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano says it’s fantastic that corporate neighbors have stepped up to help worthy organizations.

“By providing dollars to help organizations that support research and development, what you are supporting there is hope.”

PinkTie officials say the proceeds will stay in Freeport and will go to local cancer charities. GivnGo plans to open 10 more gas stations within the next two years.