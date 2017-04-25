Rep. Courtney: Government Shutdown Is Avoidable

The federal government faces a possible shutdown if Congress fails to approve a budget by the deadline this Saturday.

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney, D-CT2, cut says he’s hopeful that a shutdown can be avoided. He says the pieces are in place to finish the 2017 fiscal year budget. But Courtney also says there are some issues that could stall progress.

“The insistence on injecting issues, like investing in the wall, as well as trying to go chase the so called, in my opinion, misnamed sanctuary cities that could really put a monkey wrench in terms of moving a package forward.”

Right now the government is being funded by what is known as a continuing resolution. It’s a bill that extends spending until a final budget can be reached. It was passed in December and will end on April 28.

Courtney says passing another continuing resolution would be a bad idea.

The last government shutdown was in 2013 during President Barack Obama’s administration.

This report contains information from CRN.