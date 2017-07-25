Rep. DeLauro: $8 Million Secured For Long Island Sound

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro, D-CT3, says that despite President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts, $8 million in federal money will be going to Long Island Sound preservation efforts.

Tracy Brown, director of the Long Island Sound Study, which relies on federal funding, says her group went to talk to their elected officials after President Trump proposed to cut all funding to the study.

“And we’re very happy. After putting that time in to go down there and meet with our officials, that they did fight on our behalf and secure continued and actually increased funding for Long Island Sound, at least for this coming fiscal year.”

The Long Island Sound Study says the economic value of the Sound from businesses and tourism can be as high as $37 billion each year.