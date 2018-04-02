Rep. Esty Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election

Connecticut U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty says she won’t seek re-election amid calls for her to resign because of her handling of a sexual harassment case involving her former chief of staff.

The Democrat issued a statement Monday saying she has determined it’s in the best interest of her constituents and her family to end her time in Congress at the end of this year “and not seek re-election.” Esty is in the middle of her third term.

Esty is again apologizing to a former female member of her staff who said she was punched in the back and received death threats in 2016. The man accused of punching her was not fired for several months, pending an internal investigation.

Esty says she’ll work to improve workplace protections during her final months in office.

