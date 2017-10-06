Rep. Himes Defends His Protest Of Congressional Moments Of Silence

U.S. Representative Jim Himes, D-CT4, said he will continue to refuse to participate in congressional moments of silence in response to shootings.

Himes walked out on Congress’s moment of silence on Monday for the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas. In an appearance on The Daily Show on Tuesday, he told host Trevor Noah he thinks the moments of silence are hypocritical because Congress refuses to act on gun control legislation.

“It’s the moment in the House of Representatives where you just want to set your hair on fire. Because here you are in the one place in America where 435 people could do an hour’s work — one hour — and you’d pass stuff that 90 percent of Americans support, things like universal background checks. And instead, you know what we do? We stop talking for 10 seconds.”

Himes also refused to participate in the congressional moment of silence for the victims of the 2016 shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.