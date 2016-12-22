Reports Of Cover Up In Suffolk Police Chief Assault Case

By Jessica Opatich 26 minutes ago
  • Scott Davidson

There are reports that members of the Suffolk County Police Department secretly pleaded guilty to helping former Police Chief James Burke cover up a crime.

The lawyer for Christopher Loeb, who was assaulted by Burke, filed a motion Wednesday stating that Loeb’s guilty pleas for grand larceny and drug possession should be set aside based on the guilty pleas from police department members.

According to Newsday, Loeb’s attorney, Bruce Barket, said that Loeb’s prosecution should not be built on police misconduct and perjury.

Burke assaulted Loeb after he stole a duffel bag from Burke’s car. Burke was later convicted of assaulting Loeb and coordinating a cover-up.

The U.S. attorney’s office would not comment and the Suffolk County Police say no “current” members of the department have pleaded guilty.

The special prosecutor’s response to the motion is due January 6.

Long Island
James Burke
Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police

