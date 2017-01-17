Research Shows Some Bats Have Developed Resistance To Devastating Fungal Disease

By 22 minutes ago
  • A radio transmitter is inserted into a little brown bat in an abandoned mine in Rosendale, N.Y. in 2009. Researchers introduced 79 healthy little brown bats to two hibernation sites in Vermont struck hard by white-nose sydrome.
    A radio transmitter is inserted into a little brown bat in an abandoned mine in Rosendale, N.Y. in 2009. Researchers introduced 79 healthy little brown bats to two hibernation sites in Vermont struck hard by white-nose sydrome.
    Mike Groll / AP

New research from the University of New Hampshire suggests some bat species have developed a resistance to a devastating fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome.

Since the white-nose syndrome was introduced to North America from Europe about 10 years ago, it has killed roughly 90 percent of the little brown bat population in the Northeast.

Now, research shows that decline may be leveling off. Jeffrey Foster, assistant professor of genomics at UNH, participated in the research.

Foster said, “We know that these bats that are still here are getting infected and that’s good in that we know that they’re able to at least persist with the fungus."

Foster says it’s an encouraging sign that the bats won’t go extinct in the region.

Bats play an important role in the ecosystem, eating literally tons of pest-insects each year.

Still Foster says it could be many years before the population recovers.

Tags: 
bats
Northeast

Related Content

Long Island Town Using Bats To Fight Mosquitoes

By Kelly Saberi Aug 8, 2016
Gary Peeples / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Fears of Zika and other mosquito-borne illnesses have led a Long Island town to experiment with the use of bats as a natural alternative to pesticides to pesticides to kill mosquitoes this summer.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jodi Bosworth says the buzz in mosquito control is no longer pesticides, it’s bats.