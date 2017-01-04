Resignations In Conn. Senate Preserve Power Sharing Agreement

Two Connecticut state senators left their posts today as part of a bipartisan deal in the General Assembly to preserve the even party split in the state Senate.

Republican Rob Kane of Watertown and Democrat Eric Coleman of Bloomfield both resigned just before the 2017 legislative session officially started – leaving their chairs empty and their nametags removed.

State Republican leader Len Fasano told the Connecticut Mirror the two parties worked behind the scenes to negotiate the resignations.

Kane is an applicant for Republican state auditor, and Coleman wants to become a judge. Both would have been ineligible if they hadn’t resigned before the session began. The vacancies in their districts will be filled by special elections.

