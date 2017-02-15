Russian Spy Ship Spotted Off Connecticut Coast

A Russian spy ship has been spotted near the U.S. Navy submarine base in Groton, Connecticut.

The ship is in international waters, but reports say it’s about 30 miles from the southeastern Connecticut town. Congressman Joe Courtney represents the area.

“The folks in Connecticut woke up this morning with that news about the spy ship off the coast. As you can imagine, it’s created a lot of consternation and questions.”

Courtney said he is confident that Navy leadership will monitor the situation with vigilance, but he said the Trump administration must start to treat Russian President Vladimir Putin as a threat.

“We need to just disavow ourselves of any naive assumptions that somehow the Putin government is somehow something that we can trust and shows any regard for international norms or international law,” Courtney said on Tuesday on the House floor.