San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee Dies At Age 65

San Francisco's Mayor Edwin Lee, known for his work to combat homelessness, has died at age 65. Lee was not known to be ill; he reportedly died at a San Francisco hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The San Francisco Chronicle cites a statement from the mayor's office:

"It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday, December 12 at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family."

Lee entered politics after a career as a tenants rights lawyer, working to preserve low-cost housing in the 1980s and to tackle civil rights issues. He served as San Francisco's mayor after being appointed to the post in 2011, when he replaced the outgoing Gavin Newsom, who became lieutenant governor. At the time, Lee was a relative unknown who said he thought he'd only be in the job for a year — despite getting unanimous support from San Francisco's Board of Supervisors.

Lee then won elections in 2011 and 2015. His term in office was to run through 2020.

When he was elected in the fall of 2011, Lee "made history by becoming the city's first elected Asian-American mayor," member station KQED noted.

