Schumer Wants FDA To Investigate Phthalates

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants the Food and Drug Administration to investigate a chemical found in fast food containers. He says they have already banned it from toys and childcare products.

Phthalates make packages both more flexible and harder to break. But Schumer wants to know why it’s allowed in containers that hold food, but banned in toys, baby bottles, and pacifiers.

Studies have found that exposure to phthalates can lead to thyroid problems and increased insulin rejection in adolescents. Studies have also found that people who regularly eat fast food have increased levels of phthalates in their bloodstream.