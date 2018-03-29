Seaside Sanatorium Turned State Park Seeks Development Partners

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is looking for partners to develop a once abandoned psychiatric hospital in Waterford into a hotel. It would be the first hotel in a state park in Connecticut.

DEEP Deputy Commissioner Susan Whalen said they want to reuse the historic structures at Seaside State Park for lodging, dining, a spa, and other amenities. “The exteriors of the buildings will remain pretty much as they are, and follow the Secretary Interior Standards for historic rehabilitation. We’re obviously open to having the interiors of the buildings redesigned for hospitality use.”

The 36-acre park was originally a medical facility to treat children with tuberculosis in the 1930s. It also served as a home for the elderly, and a psychiatric hospital before it closed in the ‘90s. In 2014, Governor Malloy designated the property as a state park. And in January, state officials released their plans for the project.

Chris Collibee, with DEEP, said it’s important to keep the property open to the public. “We determined that using the existing structure, having a private developer come in and a public-private partnership, and turn it into a state park lodge concept would be the best action for the State to take.”

Tours for prospective developers will begin in June, and they’ll have until July to submit their plans.