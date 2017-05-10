SEC Enforcement Actions Remain High

By 48 minutes ago
  • Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman nominee Jay Clayton testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee in March.
    Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman nominee Jay Clayton testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee in March.
    Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

The Securities and Exchange Commission has continued its aggressive enforcement approach toward Wall Street traders. That’s according to an analysis of data that includes the first three months of the Trump administration.

Under the Obama administration, the SEC targeted relatively small infractions against a higher number of traders and companies. It was a policy goal aimed at encouraging more overall compliance with market rules. Officials compared it to the “broken window” theory of criminal justice.

According to data compiled by Cornerstone Research, that trend has continued into the first three months of this year. David Marcus, who conducted the study for Cornerstone Research, said, "In some ways it’s not that surprising because it takes the SEC sometimes a year or more for them to launch a formal case after an investigation.”    

The newly confirmed SEC chairman, Jay Clayton, has not yet indicated if he would shift focus to fewer, more high-stakes cases. He did say during his hearings that he would like to see fewer fines against companies because shareholders ultimately pay them.

Tags: 
Securities and Exchange Commission
Wall Street
Jay Clayton

Related Content

GOP Plan May Signal End Of 'Socially Responsible Investing'

By May 3, 2017
Richard Drew / AP

One of the many reforms Republicans are pushing to ease regulations on business is a rule that would limit who can make proposals during a company’s annual meeting. CEOs say the change will focus more attention on increasing the long-term value of publicly traded companies, but some worry it could end what’s often called “socially responsible investing.”

Banking Regulations May Lose Their Bite Under Trump Appointees

By Dec 18, 2016
Richard Drew / AP

New York regulators fined errant banks a total of $650 million in 2016, but that number could increase in the new year when new rules take effect.