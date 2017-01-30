Sen. Murphy Plans To Push Back On Trump's Immigration Order

Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said he has plans to introduce a bill this week to overturn President Trump’s executive order on immigration.



"This, to me, appears on its face to be illegal," he said. "And we should pursue every means of pushing back. This is dangerous to the United States. It makes us less safe. And of course, it's contrary to our founding principles."



The law is clear. The #MuslimBan is illegal. I will introduce a bill this week to immediately overturn this dangerous, hateful order.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 29, 2017

Murphy said he’s trying to work with Republicans who may be interested in co-sponsoring the measure.

"There have been members of the Senate -- like Jeff Flake from Arizona; Ben Sasse from Nebraska -- who have spoken up in full or partial opposite on to it," Murphy said. "So we’re reaching out to those offices to see if they’d like to work with us. It's frustrating, because during the campaign, all of these Republicans from Paul Ryan to Mike Pence himself came out and said there should not be a ban on Muslim citizens. And that’s exactly what this is."



A religious test for entering our country is not reflective of America's fundamental values. I reject it. pic.twitter.com/DdsYj2XoLS— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 31, 2016

Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional.— Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) December 8, 2015

Murphy said that if the president wants to tackle the terrorist threat seriously, he should encourage better sharing of counterterrorism intelligence, and ban those on the terrorist watch list from buying assault weapons.

