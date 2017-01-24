Sen. Murphy Reaches Out To Trump On 'Buy American'

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., wants President Donald Trump to enforce “Buy American" laws to ensure federal agencies purchase American-made goods when distributing contracts.

Murphy calls it a serious issue, which he highlighted during a recent visit to government contractor Platt Brothers in Waterbury.

“While I was at the company today, the Army notified Platt Brothers that they would be awarding that contract to a European company. That makes no sense. And that contract is worth over $100,000.”

Murphy has sent President Trump a list of potential executive actions he could take to better enforce Buy American laws. Those include a Buy American government watchdog and a government-wide audit of purchases.