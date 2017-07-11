Sens. Blumenthal And Murphy Speak Out Against ACA Repeal

Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy held a briefing on the Republican healthcare legislation that will be voted on later this week.

Blumenthal says he doesn’t expect the Senate GOP bill to pass because of its flaws. “It has been characterized as mean, but it is beyond mean. It is heartless, and a betrayal of trust to the American people.”

Murphy reminded reporters of the stakes of the bill. “The bill that the Senate Republicans rolled out two weeks ago would cause over 200,000 Connecticut residents to lose their healthcare and put a $3 billion hole in the state budget in the end of ten years.”

Murphy says he hopes the repeal effort falls apart and that will force Republicans to work with Democrats to make improvements to the Affordable Care Act.