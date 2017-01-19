Special Coverage: Presidential Inauguration And Transition

WSHU will broadcast special coverage of the Presidential Inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can listen live on any of WSHU's News/Talk stations: 89.9 WSUF, 1260 WSHU, 103.3 WQQQ or 1340 WYBC. Or you can stream from the Listen Live button up top.

NPR hosts Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host from the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., overlooking the presidential platform, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The program will feature the swearing in of the president and vice president, speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team.

At 2:00 pm, Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson will continue NPR’s special coverage from NPR Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The program will feature speeches from the Inaugural Luncheon in the Capitol as well as live reports from the Inaugural Parade.

Live Blog:

WSHU will feature NPR's live blog of Inauguration Day with news highlights, analysis, photos and videos from Washington, D.C.

Inauguration Speech:

During the inaugural address, NPR's politics team, with help from journalists across the newsroom, will be live-annotating Donald Trump's remarks, which will be available in real time on our homepage.