Suffolk County Wants Advisory Panel To Address Opioid Crisis

Suffolk County officials, police, treatment providers and school teachers hope to form a permanent advisory committee to address heroin and opioid abuse.

The 24-member panel would meet quarterly, and provide regular reports to the county legislative committees and departments.

Jeffrey Reynolds, president and CEO of the Family and Children’s Association, is optimistic about the panel.

“This is a group that I think has the right people sitting around the table, who are committed to making a difference, and all of us, quite frankly, are tired of going to funerals and seeing the death rate continue to rise in Suffolk County.”

Almost 500 people in Nassau and Suffolk died last year from opioid overdoses.

The county legislature will vote on the proposal in September.