Suffolk Lawmaker Calls For Cap On County Fees

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta has called on lawmakers to support his bill to put a cap on county fees. Trotta calls the fees just a backdoor tax.

He says county residents pay an exorbitant amount every year through fees, permits, licenses and registrations. He says he wants a two percent cap on administrative fee increases.

“For far too long, the residents of Suffolk County have been fee'd to death,” Trotta says.

Last month, the county approved a $2.9 billion budget for 2017. It includes about $60 million in fees and taxes. County Executive Steve Bellone supported a tax verification fee increase, which is an administrative fee on recording deeds and mortgages.

“This one fee generates $32 million. That is the equivalent of a 62 percent tax increase on your general fund tax. ”

Bellone says the money is used to create jobs, housing and upgrade transportation hubs and housing to keep young, skilled workers on Long Island.

Alarm Registration, Parking and Traffic, Red Light Camera and several occupational licensing fees will more than double next year.