Suffolk Police Expand Surveillance Camera Program

The Suffolk County Police Department has launched a new security camera program that is meant to reduce crime in residential neighborhoods.

The program, which began in 2016, has expanded to 12 cameras in each of the seven precincts. Commanding officers can move the cameras to streets and intersections where there’s an issue. Officers can also access the video surveillance live.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says the cameras are financed by Asset Forfeiture Funds.

“We want people to see these cameras, and the message here is think twice before doing something illegal. Think twice before doing something that erodes the quality of life for residents because we are watching.”

The cameras are clearly marked but discreet, and have the ability to pan, tilt and zoom.

Sini says the mobile cameras will work in conjunction with police body cameras, license plate readers and facial recognition technology.