Top Stories: Poll Judges Trump's First Year; Trump's View Of Border Wall

-- Majority Of Americans See Trump's First Year As A Failure.

-- Kelly Says Trump Now Believes Border Wall Is Unnecessary.

-- Photographer Says He Lost His Job After Leaking Pictures Of Rick Perry And Coal CEO.

Wintry Storm Across The South Kills At Least 8. (NBC)

U.S. Says It Won't Build Turkey-Syria Border Force. (Reuters)

Why Hawaii Took So Long to Cancel The False Missile Alert. (HNN)

U.S. Delays Loan To Puerto Rico, Saying No Cash Emergency. (AP)

New Violence As Pope Continues Visit To Chile. (Los Angeles Times)

Bus Fire In Kazakhstan Kills At Least 52. (CNN)

Flag Remnant Flown By Nelson At Trafalgar Auctioned For $409 Million. (AP)

Macau Police Seek Thief Who Took Millions In Casino Chips. (Macau News)

