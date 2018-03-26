Transgender Air Force Officer On Trump's Ban And His Supportive Fellow Troops

Late on Friday night, with President Trump's previous ban still tied up in the courts, the administration announced new restrictions on transgender troops serving in the military.

Transgender persons with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria are disqualified from military service, except under limited circumstances.

Transgender persons who require or have undergone gender transition are disqualified from military service.

Transgender persons without a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria, who are otherwise qualified for service, may serve, like all other Service members, in their biological sex.

Defense Secretary James Mattis says transgender service members could "undermine readiness, disrupt unit cohesion and impose an unreasonable burden on the military."

"You can look at the data and see just the opposite is true," Lt. Col. Bryan (Bree) Fram told NPR's All Things Considered on Monday. Fram is an active-duty astronautical engineer in the Air Force, and is one of the thousands of transgender troops serving openly in the U.S. military — though he emphasized that his views were his own, and don't reflect those of the Air Force or Defense Department. Fram also serves as policy chair for Spart*a, an organization that represents active duty transgender service members.



Interview Highlights

On transgender service members' effects on unit cohesion

When Secretary of Defense [under President Obama] Ashton Carter announced the policy change, I was working in the Pentagon. And as soon as he finished up, I sent a letter to my colleagues, as well as made a public Facebook post, that explained that I was transgender, and why I was coming out.

I was concerned about what the reaction might be, and I ran off for my gym, hit the elliptical machine, and probably burned the motor out with all the nervous energy that I had.

But when I got back to my desk, the reaction was amazing. One by one the people that I worked with in my office said "it's an honor to serve with you." And I was floored, because they had it backwards — it's an honor to serve with all these great men and women in the United States Air Force that are so accepting, and understand that it's about getting the mission done, not about who you are. It's about what you can bring to the table, and making sure you have each other's wing....

I certainly was very lucky in what I had, and reactions vary. However, with good leadership, there's nothing that can't be accomplished. If the leader sets the climate, and sets the culture of the unit in such a way that everyone's contribution is valued and respected, the unit will follow along with that. Because we understand the value of just getting the work and the mission accomplished.

On gender reassignment surgery as a "disqualifying" factor

What you do by focusing on medical procedures ... is potentially turn transgender individuals into second-class citizens. As members of the military, we are afforded all medical care deemed necessary by a doctor. If you say that one class of citizen is unable to get that, you're separating them out and potentially setting them up for stigmatization or discrimination.

On what it means for those still rising through the ranks

I've been in the military a long time — I'm going to make it through this. I have a lot of resources at my disposal.

But for the 19- or 20-year-old person that's hearing that they're not wanted — that's a contributing factor to things like the depression or suicide that some people outside the military experience....

The military for transgender people is actually an amazing protective factor for those things ... as an accepting institution that provides medical care and a mission, a sense of purpose. And most likely the Defense Department is the largest employer of transgender people in the world. It's an absolutely amazing opportunity for us to get out there, serve and be respected for who we are and what we bring to the fight.

So having someone say that you're not wanted ... well, it hurts a little bit.



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

We have a major announcement tonight about the upcoming 2020 census. The Commerce Department, which oversees the census, says the questionnaire will include a question about citizenship. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang covers demographics and all things census-related. And he joins us now to explain what this means. Hi, Hansi.

HANSI LO WANG, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: Why is the Commerce Department adding a citizenship question to the census?

WANG: Well, the Commerce Department says it's responding to a request it's received from the Justice Department, which sent a letter back in December saying that it needed to add a citizen question to the census in order to get a better count of citizens in the country, specifically voting-age citizens, because the Justice Department says it needs to have better data to better enforce the Voting Rights Act, specifically provisions to prevent racial discrimination. But a lot of civil rights advocates have various questions about this request, especially the time that this was requested and that the Voting Rights Act - enforcement of it has relied on estimates ever since the Voting Rights Act was enacted.

SHAPIRO: It's not hard to imagine a scenario in which undocumented people would not fill out the census for fear of writing down that they don't have citizenship. What would the implications of that be?

WANG: Well, this is the really big question. A lot of census watchers, former Census Bureau directors I've spoken to, a lot of Census experts have said - have told me that they're very, very concerned that there already is a lot of anti-immigrant sentiment, that already folks are very concerned about giving personal information to the federal government, that now - that if there is a citizenship question as it's been - as the Commerce Department now is announcing, that could further discourage a lot of immigrants. Not only those who are undocumented but anyone who maybe has ties to folks who are undocumented may not want to associate or participate in the census. And therefore, they would not be counted, and that has direct impacts on how people are represented in the country.

Those - these census numbers - all of these census numbers are used to reapportion seats in Congress, specifically the House of Representatives. And also, these numbers have impact on how billions of dollars are distributed around the country and, you know, go down from the federal level all the way down to the local level of how school districts figure out how to divide up resources. So this could have a really big impact if immigrants are not participating in the census in 2020.

SHAPIRO: Has the census ever asked before whether people are U.S. citizens or not?

WANG: Yes. Citizenship is not a new topic. A smaller Census Bureau survey, the American Community Survey, asks about citizenship every year. And that survey goes out to 3.1 - 3.5, rather - million households. But the last time that all U.S. households were asked about it on a census form was back in 1950. So this would be a really big - this is a really big change that the Commerce Department has - is announcing tonight that - the first time in decades that all residents in the United States will be asked maybe some form of a question of, if foreign born, is the person naturalized? That was what was asked in 1950. We'll see how they word this question in 2020.

SHAPIRO: In just the last few seconds, is this the final word, or can it be challenged?

WANG: Well, civil rights groups have been warning over these past few weeks that they are preparing to do lawsuits in response to try to stop a citizenship question of being added.

SHAPIRO: All right, NPR's Hansi Lo Wang, thanks very much.

