Trump Press Conference On Labor Secretary And Russia, Annotated

President Trump began his press conference Thursday afternoon naming his new nominee for labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta. He also announced his decision to issue a new executive action while his travel ban is held up in court.

He continued his recent criticism of leaks from the White House about contact between Trump advisers and Russia and said he had asked the Justice Department to look into the "criminal leaks"; NPR's Carrie Johnson notes that is not the normal process for initiating a leak investigation.

Trump also touted new approval numbers — citing one in his favor and leaving out a number of other polls that how him with a lower rating — and claimed to have "inherited a mess" in regards to the economy, though unemployment figures contradict that claim.

Journalists across NPR have annotated his remarks.

