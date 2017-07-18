Uber To Begin Service At Nassau Coliseum

Nassau Coliseum attendees will be able to hail an Uber at the arena next month.

Starting August 5, Uber will have a designated area to drop off and pick up patrons at the arena.

Ride sharing services were recently legalized on Long Island, but companies like Uber and Lyft don’t have to follow the same regulations that traditional cab services do.

Nassau County’s Taxi and Limousine Commission want the county to drug test and fingerprint ride sharing drivers.

This comes as Newsday reports that Uber and Lyft are hurting credit unions that specialize in loans towards taxicab medallions.