UConn Republicans Invite Ex-Breitbart Editor To Campus

  • Controversial conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire and former editor-at-large of Breitbart News, addresses the student group Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Utah in September.
    Leah Hogsten / The Salt Lake City Tribune via AP

The University of Connecticut says after an incident between an alt-right speaker and a protester last year, it’s using a new review process to decide whether another conservative can speak on campus.

A student group called UConn Republicans has invited Ben Shapiro, a conservative commentator and former editor of the website, Breitbart News.

The same group invited Lucian Wintrich to campus last year. There, Wintrich grabbed a protester who took his speech called “It’s Okay to be White.” Charges were dropped against Wintrich. The protester still faces charges of larceny and disorderly conduct.

A spokesperson for UConn says the university has to plan for the appropriate space and security. That’s to protect the speaker’s free speech and safety, along with others at – or near – the event.

UConn says the review process is not based on the content of an event. It’s a purely administrative procedure that looks at logistics.

