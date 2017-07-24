U.N. Envoy Warns: Ire At Jerusalem Holy Site Must Be Resolved By Week's End

Israeli and Palestinian leaders must find a solution to the building tensions over a holy site in Jerusalem's Old City, the United Nations envoy to the region said Monday. And Nickolay Mladenov gave the two sides an informal deadline.

"It is extremely important that a solution to the current crisis be found by Friday this week," Mladenov said at a news conference convened after he briefed the U.N. Security Council on the situation. "I think the danger on the ground will escalate if we go through another cycle of Friday prayer without a resolution."

That closed-door briefing had been requested by Egypt, Sweden and France, which are growing concerned with the mounting animosity centered on a compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, and to Jews as Temple Mount. Israeli authorities installed metal detectors last week at the entrances to the site, where just days earlier several Israeli Arabs opened fire, killing two Israeli police officers.

The security measures have incensed many Muslim worshippers, who now have to pass through the metal detectors in order to pray there. Palestinians see it as a bid to wrest control of the holy site from Jordan, the Muslim authority that administers it.

And deep unrest, even violence, has followed.

Three Palestinians were killed in clashes between protesters and Israeli officers Friday, and hours later, Israeli officials say a Palestinian attacker stabbed three Israelis to death in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

The vast bulk of Muslim worshippers have protested the move nonviolently — boycotting the site by refusing to enter through the metal detectors and instead pray beside them — but NPR's Daniel Estrin reports that anger continues to seethe on both sides.

Daniel told All Things Considered that at protests Friday, he hear Palestinians chanting, "With spirit and blood, we will redeem the Al-Aqsa Mosque" — which has its compound on the disputed site. And at a funeral Sunday for the Israeli stabbing victims, Daniel recalled the eulogy of a family member: "It's time to end the Arab's hope for a country of their own in the land of Israel," the family member said, crying out, "God of vengeance appear!"

And the dispute has spilled beyond the borders of Jerusalem, drawing a condemnation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and prompting a conversation between the Jordanian and Israeli leaders. The Associated Press reports that Jordan's King Abdullah II spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking him to "remove the causes" of the tension.

"Nobody should be mistaken that these events are localized events," Mladenov said Monday.

"In fact, they may be taking place over a couple of hundred square meters but they affect millions — if not billions — of people around the world. They have the potential to have catastrophic costs well beyond the walls of the Old City, well beyond Israel and Palestine, well beyond the Middle East itself."

