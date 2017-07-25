U.S. House To Vote On Bill To Block Sale Of Plum Island

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA23, says the House is likely to vote in the coming days on a bill that would prevent the public sale of Plum Island.

The island, off Long Island’s East End, was originally used as an animal disease lab. In 2008, Congress voted to move the lab and sell Plum Island off to the highest bidder.

The bill to stop the public sale has broad support in Connecticut and Long Island. It would require the Department of Homeland Security to explore its options in transferring ownership to a nonprofit, local government, or different federal agency.

Environmental advocates, Southold residents and elected officials say the legislation is necessary to protect the island from development.

Representative Lee Zeldin, R-NY1, sponsored the bill. He says Plum Island is an essential cultural and historical resource.

Plum Island is also home to numerous endangered species.

The bill was cosponsored by Republican Representative Peter King and Democratic Representative Tom Suozzi, both from Long Island, as well as Connecticut Democrats Rosa DeLauro, Joe Courtney, and Elizabeth Esty.

Last year a similar bill was passed in the House but failed to make it out of committee in the Senate.

