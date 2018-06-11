U.S. Open 2018 Kicks Off In Southampton

The eyes of the golf world are on Long Island this week as the U.S. Open gets underway at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton.

Security will be tight as up to 30,000 people per day descend on Southampton, but local officials say they are ready.

Hundreds of police officers from across the Island have been drafted to protect the event. Fans will be screened for weapons and explosives. Large bags are prohibited, and many items such as selfie sticks and tablets are banned.

In addition, there is a ban on private drones for the duration of the tournament.

LIRR President Phillip Eng says there will be additional trains on the Montauk Branch, and a temporary platform has been built at the site. He promises there will not be a repeat of the massive delays that marred the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Practice rounds get underway Monday, and the tournament itself starts on Thursday.