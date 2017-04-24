Used Cars Sold With Unrepaired Safety Recalls

Investigators in New York have found hundreds of used cars sold to consumers with unrepaired safety recalls. Only a tiny fraction of the people who bought those cars were ever told of the problems.

The open recalls include unintended acceleration, airbag problems, brake loss and loss of steering.

When recalls are issued, owners are notified and can get repairs free of charge. But with massive recalls, there are often long wait times and shortages of parts. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says that used car buyers just assume used car dealers fix the problems.

“But in our investigation my office found was far from the case," Schneiderman said.

Currently, there is no federal law forcing used car dealers to make those repairs. Nor are the disclosure requirements clear. For consumers, it's a guessing game. Safety advocates are currently suing the Federal Trade Commission and several states for lax oversight.