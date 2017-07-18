WalletHub: Connecticut Cities Among Worst For First-Time Home Buyers

Many of Connecticut’s major cities, including Bridgeport, Waterbury, and Stamford, have been ranked among the worst places for first-time home owners.

According to WalletHub, at least five of Connecticut’s cities rank in the bottom half of places to buy your first home. This includes Waterbury, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford, and Bridgeport, which came in at #212, right below Flint, MI.

Bridgeport and Waterbury were noted for having some of the highest real estate taxes, and Waterbury was noted as being one of the cities with the lowest median home price appreciation.

The rankings were based on a three-fold criteria based on affordability, real-estate, and quality of life. Data were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, and the FBI.

Hover over the cities below to see how they ranked:

Source: WalletHub