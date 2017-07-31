WalletHub: Connecticut Ranks Near Bottom For Retirees

Connecticut is one of the worst states in the country for retirees according to a report by WalletHub.

The report said Connecticut is the fourth worst place for retirees, after Rhode Island, Alaska, Hawaii and Washington, D.C.

WalletHub measured cost of living, health care, and general quality of life. Connecticut’s poor showing was due to cost of living – it’s the second least affordable state after Hawaii.

New York was ranked the ninth worst state for retirees. The best states to retire? Florida, Wyoming and South Dakota.

Source: WalletHub