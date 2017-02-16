WATCH: Trump To Announce New Labor Nominee

President Trump is expected to announce his replacement for labor secretary on Thursday. His earlier pick, fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, withdrew his nomination on Wednesday after support losing support from members of both parties.

In a congressional listening session Thursday morning, Trump said the "man" he will be announcing is a "great person."

Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants — including Hardee's and Carl's Jr., had been scheduled for a confirmation hearing on Thursday after multiple delays. As NPR's Yuki Noguch has reported, Puzder faced criticism for his management of the company and for more personal issues, including a now-retracted domestic abuse allegation from his wife and hiring a housekeeper who came to the U.S. illegally.

Among those rumored to be next up for the labor secretary position was Catherine Templeton, former secretary of South Carolina's Labor, Licensing and Regulation Department. Trump's comment Thursday about the nominee being a man apparently puts her out of the running.

Other contenders, as reported by CNBC, include Peter Kirsanow who formerly served on the National Labor Relations Board; R. Alexander Acosta, also a former member of the NLRB; and Joseph Guzman a labor relations professor at Michigan State University.

