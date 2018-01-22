What Effect Can Lame Duck Malloy Have On Hartford?

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy recently vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have restored state funding to a program that helps seniors and people with disabilities.

Malloy says the fix is not needed because there’s money for the program until July.

Sacred Heart University Political Science Professor Gary Rose says Malloy’s veto is an indication that the state’s upcoming legislative session is going to be contentious.

Rose says the problem is that Malloy is not seeking re-election, making the Democratic governor a lame duck.

“You know once you declare yourself as a lame duck officeholder, there’s no loyalty after that.”

Rose says that’s why a GOP-backed budget passed last year with the help of some breakaway Democrats. He says with Malloy not running, more than 20 candidates have already jumped into the race, creating unpredictability.

“And the way it all shakes out at the end could lend itself to a lot of factional, and you know, fractious type of decision making at the capitol.”

But he says there might be silver lining.

“Maybe the silver lining here is that because it’s not business as usual anymore, we could see, perhaps, for the first time, up at the state capitol, we could see a little more bipartisan cooperation coming not just within the legislature, but who knows.”

In the meantime, legislative leaders from both parties say they have the votes to override Malloy’s veto. The state legislative session begins on February 7.