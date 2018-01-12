What's Next For Video Games After A Banner Year In 2017?

The video games industry had a banner year in 2017, hailed by industry insiders and journalists as one of the most remarkable periods in the medium’s history — both for the wide array of games, and for the increasingly diverse audiences they attracted.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti takes a look at what’s next for the hobby after a year of acclaim with Austin Walker (@austin_walker) of Vice Media’s video games outlet Waypoint.

