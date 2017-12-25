What's Next For Your Tree Once Christmas Has Come And Gone?

Originally published on December 25, 2017 2:36 pm
You might be sitting under a beautifully decorated tree on Christmas Day. But when New Year’s rolls around and it’s time to clean out the family room, what will you do with it?
Tim O’Connor of the National Christmas Tree Association tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about common tree disposal methods, and how it could actually be put to use in a different form — from mulch to soil erosion barriers to fish feeders.
